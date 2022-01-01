Cappuccino in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cappuccino
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
8 Oz.
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
Double espresso with steamed milk and foam.
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Traditional Cappuccino
|$3.75
Espresso with steamed milk. (Less milk than in a latte). Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
2 shots of espresso, 1/2 steamed milk, 1/2 foam
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
|$5.00
double shot espresso with 1 part steamed milk 1 part foam
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Cappuccino Reg
|$4.00
|Cappuccino Lg
|$4.25
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
|$5.00
Kitsch
500 West University Parkway, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Double shot espresso with foamed milk in a 12 ounce cup. Hot or Iced
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Cappuccino
|$3.15
double espresso & steamed milk
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
double espresso & steamed milk