Cappuccino in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve cappuccino

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.50
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
8 Oz.
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino
Double espresso with steamed milk and foam.
Item pic

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Cappuccino$3.75
Espresso with steamed milk. (Less milk than in a latte). Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.95
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.85
2 shots of espresso, 1/2 steamed milk, 1/2 foam
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$5.00
double shot espresso with 1 part steamed milk 1 part foam
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino Reg$4.00
Cappuccino Lg$4.25
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$5.00
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino
Kitsch image

 

Kitsch

500 West University Parkway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot espresso with foamed milk in a 12 ounce cup. Hot or Iced
Item pic

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.15
double espresso & steamed milk
Item pic

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.75
double espresso & steamed milk
cappuccino image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Artifact Coffee

1500 Union Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
cappuccino$4.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Cappuccino$3.75
Espresso with steamed milk. (Less milk than in a latte). Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
