Caprese paninis in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve caprese paninis
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Caprese Panini
|$10.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, nut-free basil pesto, balsamic reduction, and fresh spinach on toasted ciabatta.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Caprese Panini
|$7.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and basil topped with balsamic reduction drizzle. Served on a fresh baked French baguette
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Panini Caprese
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tom, basil pesto mayo
More about Teavolve Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Caprese Panini
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic drizzle