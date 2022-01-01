Caprese salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Citron Bar & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Bar & Restaurant
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Heirloom Caprese Salad
|$18.00
Rainbow Cherry Tomatoes, Pearl Mozzarella, Hearts of Palm, Arugula, Cucumbers, Balsamic Glaze
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Caprese Salad
|$12.50
Spring mix, tomato slices, mozzarella, pesto, and balsamic reduction
More about Johnny Rad's
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rad's
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, a small bed of mesclun greens, all drizzled w/ balsamic reduction, salt & black pepper. - -Vegetarian - Avail Half or Whole size.