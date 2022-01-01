Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve caprese salad

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Bar & Restaurant

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Heirloom Caprese Salad$18.00
Rainbow Cherry Tomatoes, Pearl Mozzarella, Hearts of Palm, Arugula, Cucumbers, Balsamic Glaze
More about Citron Bar & Restaurant
Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$12.50
Spring mix, tomato slices, mozzarella, pesto, and balsamic reduction
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$8.00
Sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, a small bed of mesclun greens, all drizzled w/ balsamic reduction, salt & black pepper. - -Vegetarian - Avail Half or Whole size.
More about Johnny Rad's
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire - Baltimore

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
*Special* Caprese Salad$12.00
Sliced tomato and fresh mozzarella topped with basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze
More about Earth, Wood & Fire - Baltimore

