Caprese sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
More about Wiley Gunters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Grilled Caprese Sandwich
|$12.00
Fire Roasted Red Peppers and Fresh Mozzarella with Pesto, Sliced Tomatoes, Greens and Our House Balsamic Vinaigrette on Grilled Ciabatta
More about Ovenbird Bakery
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St, Baltimore
|Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery - Gough Street - 3925 Gough Street Suite 2
Ovenbird Bakery - Gough Street - 3925 Gough Street Suite 2
3925 Gough Street Suite 2, Baltimore
|Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich
|$13.00
More about The Pizza Trust
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Trust
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|CAPRESE PANUOZZO (pizza sandwich)
|$7.25
Baked pizza crust drizzled with Pesto and filled with Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil. Finished with drizzles of Balsamic Glaze and Extra-Virgin Olive Oil!! **Lunch Special Only**