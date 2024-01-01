Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Grilled Caprese Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Caprese Sandwich$12.00
Fire Roasted Red Peppers and Fresh Mozzarella with Pesto, Sliced Tomatoes, Greens and Our House Balsamic Vinaigrette on Grilled Ciabatta
More about Wiley Gunters
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St, Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich$13.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Banner pic

 

Ovenbird Bakery - Gough Street - 3925 Gough Street Suite 2

3925 Gough Street Suite 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich$13.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery - Gough Street - 3925 Gough Street Suite 2
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Trust

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAPRESE PANUOZZO (pizza sandwich)$7.25
Baked pizza crust drizzled with Pesto and filled with Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil. Finished with drizzles of Balsamic Glaze and Extra-Virgin Olive Oil!! **Lunch Special Only**
More about The Pizza Trust
Restaurant banner

 

Iggies Pizza (Ema Pizza LLC) - 818 N Calvert St #0

818 N Calvert St #0, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$11.99
Fresh Mozzarella, basil pesto, tomotoes
More about Iggies Pizza (Ema Pizza LLC) - 818 N Calvert St #0

