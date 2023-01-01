Carne asada in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve carne asada
More about R&R Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|CARNE ASADA
|$14.99
All platters are served with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo and 3 tortillas.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Carne Asada Fries
|$13.00
Fried topped with Carne Asada, melted monterrey and cheddar cheese and Guacamole.
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$9.50
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
Papi's Tacos Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$9.50
MARINATED GRILLED SKIRT STEAK
More about Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|2 TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
|$7.00
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Carne Asada Fries
|$16.00
Spicy hand-cut fries topped with tender steak, shredded queso Oaxaca, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$16.00
Three steak tacos with salsa verde, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo and radish served on corn tortillas. Gluten free.
More about Blue Agave Restaurant
Blue Agave Restaurant
1032 Light St, Baltimore
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$19.00
Grilled skirt steak rolled with black beans and queso fresco on abed of white rice, topped with chile rojo sauce
|Fajitas for 1 Carne Asada
|$23.00
Grilled skirt steak with lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, lime crema, flour tortillas, sauteed onions and peppers, with Agave rice and black beans
More about City Limits Sports Bar
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$13.00
More about Mystic Burrito
Mystic Burrito
3133 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$10.50
|Carne Asada
|$4.50
|Carne Asada Taco Plate
|$10.75
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
TAPAS
Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Carne Asada y Huevos
|$19.00
grilled steak | two eggs any style | potato hash | spiced smoked gouda fundido
More about Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 2
Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 2
21 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf
|Carne Asada Quesotaco**
|$6.00
|Carne Asada Burrito*
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with carne asada, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Carne Asada Loaded Fries**
|$18.00
carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion