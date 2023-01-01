Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve carne asada

R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$14.99
All platters are served with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo and 3 tortillas.
More about R&R Taqueria
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$13.00
Fried topped with Carne Asada, melted monterrey and cheddar cheese and Guacamole.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne asada Fries$16.00
More about El Bufalo
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point image

 

Papi's Tacos in Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA TACOS$9.50
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
12fb27ae-7d1f-45a4-a7aa-324b4bbce9ab image

 

Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA TACOS$9.50
MARINATED GRILLED SKIRT STEAK
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
Consumer pic

 

EAT - 1371 Andre St

1371 Andre St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$13.00
More about EAT - 1371 Andre St
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
2 TACOS DE CARNE ASADA$7.00
More about Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
affb9099-2051-4ea4-a2cd-ed11645c1c02 image

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$16.00
Spicy hand-cut fries topped with tender steak, shredded queso Oaxaca, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
Tacos de Carne Asada$16.00
Three steak tacos with salsa verde, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo and radish served on corn tortillas. Gluten free.
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Banner pic

 

Blue Agave Restaurant

1032 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Carne Asada$19.00
Grilled skirt steak rolled with black beans and queso fresco on abed of white rice, topped with chile rojo sauce
Fajitas for 1 Carne Asada$23.00
Grilled skirt steak with lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, lime crema, flour tortillas, sauteed onions and peppers, with Agave rice and black beans
More about Blue Agave Restaurant
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA TACOS$13.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Consumer pic

 

Mystic Burrito

3133 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Quesadilla$10.50
Carne Asada$4.50
Carne Asada Taco Plate$10.75
More about Mystic Burrito
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada y Huevos$19.00
grilled steak | two eggs any style | potato hash | spiced smoked gouda fundido
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 2

21 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Quesotaco**$6.00
Carne Asada Burrito*$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with carne asada, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Carne Asada Loaded Fries**$18.00
carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
More about Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 2

