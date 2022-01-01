Carrot cake in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve carrot cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
(Vegetarian).
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Carrot Cake (P)
|$7.00
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Golden Raisins, Cream Cheese Frosting
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Mini Carrot Cake
|$15.00
|Whole Carrot Cake
|$40.00
|Slice of Carrot Cake
|$4.95
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Mini Carrot Cake
|$15.00
|Slice of Carrot Cake
|$4.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Carrot Cake Muffin Ⓥ
|$2.75
Homemade Muffin with Carrot, Ginger, Coconut