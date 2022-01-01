Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$17.00
Jicama, Cilantro, Avocado, Housemade Tortilla Chips
More about Johnny's
Amber image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
shrimp with citrus marinade
More about Amber
Item pic

 

Papi's Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$17.00
Calamari, tilapia, and shrimp marinated in fresh lime and orange juices, red onion, red and green peppers, and habanero chiles served on a bed of lettuce with house chips.
More about Papi's Hampden
La Calle Restaurant image

 

La Calle Restaurant

10 South Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de camaron$12.00
Shrimp, pico de Gallo, micro cilantro, avocado, corn tortilla chips
Ceviche de Camaron$10.00
Shrimp, pico de Gallo, micro cilantro, avocado, corn tortilla chips
More about La Calle Restaurant
Bmore Taqueria image

 

Bmore Taqueria

1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Daily Ceviche Special$12.00
Catch of the day seafood, marinated in red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro, tomato, served w/ sweet corn chips.
More about Bmore Taqueria

