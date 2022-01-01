Ceviche in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve ceviche
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$17.00
Jicama, Cilantro, Avocado, Housemade Tortilla Chips
Amber
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$13.00
shrimp with citrus marinade
Papi's Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Ceviche
|$17.00
Calamari, tilapia, and shrimp marinated in fresh lime and orange juices, red onion, red and green peppers, and habanero chiles served on a bed of lettuce with house chips.
La Calle Restaurant
10 South Street, Baltimore
|Ceviche de camaron
|$12.00
Shrimp, pico de Gallo, micro cilantro, avocado, corn tortilla chips
