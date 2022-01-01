Cheeseburgers in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.29
|Cheeseburger 12"
|$12.99
|Cheeseburger 8"
|$8.59
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.75
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger (3)
|$13.50
Ground Beef, Liquid Queso, Chiuahua Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Bacon, Fancy Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.25
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
For the purist! 8oz Burger seasoned with a house blend of spices smothered in cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Cheeseburger
Sm 1/4 lb or Lg 1/2 pound
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger Eggroll
|$10.00
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Beyond "Cheeseburger" Special
|$15.25
Beyond "cheeseburger" with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted seeded bun. Includes fries and choice of can drink.
|Beyond "Cheeseburger"
|$12.99
Beyond "cheeseburger" with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted seeded bun.
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Double Cheeseburger (P)
|$13.00
american cheese / mustard / ketchup / onion /pickles / potato roll
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|1/2 Lb, Angus Cheeseburger
|$15.00
charbroiled ground chuck from Creekstone Meats w/ Vermont Cheddar on potato kaiser
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger
|$9.95
American cheese on soft roll
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, BALTIMORE
|Double Cheeseburger
|$11.50
american cheese / mustard / ketchup / onion / pickles / potato roll. Served with house fries.
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger Eggroll
|$10.00
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Johnny Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Potato bun with beef or Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, and On The Hill sauce
Werner's
231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$7.99
lettuce and tomato
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.99
lettuce and tomato
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger Eggrolls
|$11.00
(4) seasoned ground beef, cheese, onions & peppers, served with a side of ranch.
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger Sub (8")
|$8.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger Eggroll
|$10.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.95
8oz. burger, bacon, choice of cheese and toppings - brioche - potato chips
|Cheeseburger
|$11.95
8oz. Angus beef burger, choice of cheese & toppings - brioche -potato chips
|Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.50
8oz burger, house smoked bbq sauce, cheddar & choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger York
5906 York Rd, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger
|$7.75
Burger, Bun, your choice of cheese.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.20
Burger, Bun, Bacon your choice of cheese.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
|Cheeseburger
|$8.99
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$9.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger
|$14.99
8 oz. hand pattied burger served on a brioche roll with french fries.
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Fuel Farm Road, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Crafted burger on a toasted roll with lettuce and tomato, with choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone cheese then finished with our homemade bistro sauce.
All burgers are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 160ºF.
The Brewer's Art
1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
creekstone farms black angus patty, garlic mustard aïoli, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, house pickle, served with rosemary garlic fries
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$8.50
|Bacon Cheeseburger (fresh burger, 2 strips bac & american ch Roll)
|$5.65
|Cheeseburger
|$4.75
- 2