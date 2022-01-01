Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.50
all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
More about Charmed Kitchen
Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger$5.29
Cheeseburger 12"$12.99
Cheeseburger 8"$8.59
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.75
More about Southside Diner
Cheeseburger (3) image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger (3)$13.50
Ground Beef, Liquid Queso, Chiuahua Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Bacon, Fancy Sauce
More about Banditos
Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$8.25
Cheeseburger$11.99
For the purist! 8oz Burger seasoned with a house blend of spices smothered in cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
More about Golden West Cafe
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger
Sm 1/4 lb or Lg 1/2 pound
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Eggroll$10.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beyond "Cheeseburger" Special$15.25
Beyond "cheeseburger" with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted seeded bun. Includes fries and choice of can drink.
Beyond "Cheeseburger"$12.99
Beyond "cheeseburger" with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted seeded bun.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Double Cheeseburger image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger (P)$13.00
american cheese / mustard / ketchup / onion /pickles / potato roll
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Lb, Angus Cheeseburger$15.00
charbroiled ground chuck from Creekstone Meats w/ Vermont Cheddar on potato kaiser
More about Nick's Fish House
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$16.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Banner pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cheeseburger$12.00
Kid Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$9.95
American cheese on soft roll
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$11.50
american cheese / mustard / ketchup / onion / pickles / potato roll. Served with house fries.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Eggroll$10.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Johnny Cheeseburger$8.00
Potato bun with beef or Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, and On The Hill sauce
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$10.00
More about Magerks Pub
Werner's image

 

Werner's

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburger$7.99
lettuce and tomato
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
lettuce and tomato
More about Werner's
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Eggrolls$11.00
(4) seasoned ground beef, cheese, onions & peppers, served with a side of ranch.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Sub (8")$8.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Eggroll$10.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
8oz. burger, bacon, choice of cheese and toppings - brioche - potato chips
Cheeseburger$11.95
8oz. Angus beef burger, choice of cheese & toppings - brioche -potato chips
Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$13.50
8oz burger, house smoked bbq sauce, cheddar & choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Clark Burger York image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger York

5906 York Rd, Baltimore

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$7.75
Burger, Bun, your choice of cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.20
Burger, Bun, Bacon your choice of cheese.
More about Clark Burger York
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Cheeseburger$8.99
Cheeseburger Sub$9.99
More about Never On Sunday
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$14.99
8 oz. hand pattied burger served on a brioche roll with french fries.
More about Koco’s Pub
Item pic

 

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

Fuel Farm Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$13.00
Crafted burger on a toasted roll with lettuce and tomato, with choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone cheese then finished with our homemade bistro sauce.
All burgers are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 160ºF.
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Cheeseburger image

 

The Brewer's Art

1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$15.00
creekstone farms black angus patty, garlic mustard aïoli, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, house pickle, served with rosemary garlic fries
More about The Brewer's Art
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub$8.50
Bacon Cheeseburger (fresh burger, 2 strips bac & american ch Roll)$5.65
Cheeseburger$4.75
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
with French Fries
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Garden Salad

Shrimp Basket

Brisket

Coleslaw

Chicken Burritos

Sweet Potato Fries

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston