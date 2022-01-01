Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve cheesecake

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$2.99
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Parisian Vanilla Cheesecake$14.00
Seasonal Berries, Fresh Crème
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
VT Cheesecake Stix$8.00
Mochacino Cheesecake$7.50
More about Golden West Cafe
Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie Cheesecake$8.50
Shortbread Crust Filled with Rich Cheesecake and Cinnamon Laced Apples. All Topped with Caramel and Crunchy Streusel.
More about Wiley Gunters
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake Factory New York Style Cheesecake$5.20
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESECAKE$5.75
More about Harbor East Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Charlottetown Farm Goat Cheese Cheesecake$10.00
More about Gertrude's
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
More about Busboys and Poets
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
a variety of homemade desserts - changing weeklu
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Pie Terpene Cheesecake$9.00
House cheesecake made with cherry pie terpenes and topped with a brandies cherry glaze.
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake with Blueberries$6.00
More about Vinny's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$3.50
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote$5.00
More about The Corner Pantry
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Cheesecake$5.50
Baklava Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy Cheese cake paired with Baklava! Chef Ntino put extra love into this homemade deliciousness!!!
Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast$11.95
homemade filling; topped with strawberry preserves
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$5.99
More about Never On Sunday
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
- White Chocolate Cheesecake$5.75
A silken smooth white chocolate cheese all a-swirl with vibrant red raspberry. Hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance.
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$5.95
Famous Creamy Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust.
More about Pie in the Sky
Banner pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHEESECAKE (Peaches N Cream)$12.00
More about Watershed
The Helmand image

 

The Helmand

806 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake Goat$7.50
More about The Helmand
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$8.00
Oreo Cheesecake$8.00
Strawberry Cheesecake$8.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESECAKE$8.00
Flavor of the week: Berger Cookie
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Brisket

Chicken Parmesan

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Spinach Salad

Burritos

Shrimp Rolls

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston