Cheesesteak subs in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cheesesteak subs
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$16.00
Ribeye steak on a sub roll with your choice of toppings.
|Shrimp Cheesesteak Sub
|$19.00
Ribeye steak and shrimp with your choice of toppings.
|Cheesesteak Pizza Sub
|$19.00
Our ribeye steak made to order with your toppings of choice on a subroll topped with our special marinara sauce, pizza cheese blend, and beef pepperoni (optional with no additional charge).
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sub (12")
|$12.99
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub (12")
|$12.99
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sub (8")
|$8.99
More about Sip & Bite Diner
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$11.95
sliced ribeye, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips
More about The Food Market
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|The Famous Cheesesteak Sub
|$16.00
fried onions, cherry pepper mayo, salt, pepper, cheese whiz, crinkle fries
More about Never On Sunday
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
|$9.99
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$9.99
|Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
|$10.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Italian Cheesesteak Supremo (6oz steak, green peppers, fried onions, sauce, provolone cheese) toasted Sub
|$7.75