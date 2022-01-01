Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chef salad

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$7.99
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef's Salad$12.75
Turkey, ham, American and swiss cheese, with sliced roast beef and tomato on a house salad with sliced hard boiled egg
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$9.99
Ham, provolone, and genoa salami
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad$10.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives,Topped with Ham,Salami,Capicolla & Provolone cheese
More about Pizza Blitz
Item pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF SALAD$12.00
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Salad Greens
More about Harbor East Deli
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Chef’s House Salad$35.00
FEEDS 6-8
Mixed greens, quinoa, curried cauliflower, red peppers, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas served with balsamic vinaigrette
*This salad/dressing is parve - dairy equipment*
Chef's House Salad (GF & VG)$10.50
Mixed Greens, Curry Cauliflower, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Roasted Chickpeas and Balsamic Dressing
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.95
Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, swiss & hard boiled egg. Choice of dressing.
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chef's salad$8.99
Iceberg ,springmix lettuce,tometoes ,onions ,carrots,cucumbers and olives,topped with rolled & sliced cold meat and dely cheese
More about Pasta Mista
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Chef Salad$7.49
Hard-Boiled Egg, Sliced Turkey, Salami & Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Banana Pepper & Cheese, all placed upon a bed of Fresh Lettuce.
More about Cafe Services
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.50
turkey, ham, provolone & cheddar; choice
of dressing
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chef ’s Salad$10.99
More about Never On Sunday

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Rice Pudding

Curry

Macaroni Salad

Baked Ziti

Sashimi

Cheesecake

Tandoori

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston