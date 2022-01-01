Chef salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chef salad
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Chef Salad
|$7.99
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Chef's Salad
|$12.75
Turkey, ham, American and swiss cheese, with sliced roast beef and tomato on a house salad with sliced hard boiled egg
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Chef's Salad
|$9.99
Ham, provolone, and genoa salami
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Chef's Salad
|$10.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives,Topped with Ham,Salami,Capicolla & Provolone cheese
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CHEF SALAD
|$12.00
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Salad Greens
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|LG Chef’s House Salad
|$35.00
FEEDS 6-8
Mixed greens, quinoa, curried cauliflower, red peppers, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas served with balsamic vinaigrette
*This salad/dressing is parve - dairy equipment*
|Chef's House Salad (GF & VG)
|$10.50
Mixed Greens, Curry Cauliflower, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Roasted Chickpeas and Balsamic Dressing
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chef Salad
|$11.95
Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, swiss & hard boiled egg. Choice of dressing.
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|chef's salad
|$8.99
Iceberg ,springmix lettuce,tometoes ,onions ,carrots,cucumbers and olives,topped with rolled & sliced cold meat and dely cheese
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Classic Chef Salad
|$7.49
Hard-Boiled Egg, Sliced Turkey, Salami & Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Banana Pepper & Cheese, all placed upon a bed of Fresh Lettuce.
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Chef Salad
|$10.50
turkey, ham, provolone & cheddar; choice
of dressing