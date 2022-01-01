Chicken caesar salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Chopped romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan and croutons
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$9.95
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad W/Crispy Chicken
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, Peperchini, Crouton, Egg, Grilled Chicken and Parmesan Cheese, All Salads are made fresh daily! Served with garlic bread or crackers
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)