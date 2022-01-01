Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan and croutons
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$9.95
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$13.00
More about Vinny's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad W/Crispy Chicken$9.99
Romaine lettuce, Peperchini, Crouton, Egg, Grilled Chicken and Parmesan Cheese, All Salads are made fresh daily! Served with garlic bread or crackers
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
The Brass Tap image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken$8.50
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

