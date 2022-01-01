Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS$16.99
Our Fajitas come with grilled corn and onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITAS$15.99
More about R&R Taqueria
Item pic

 

Well Crafted Kitchen

1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Chicken$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fajita chicken, sauteed peppers & onions
More about Well Crafted Kitchen
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marketa Classic Chicken Fajitas$25.00
Yellow rice, beans, lime dip, charred cabbage and onion
More about La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap ( grilled chicken, lettuce tomato cheddar sour cream green peppers fried onions flour wrap)$7.99
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Item pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Shrimp Combo Fajita$26.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Chicken Fajitas$22.50
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Blackened Chicken Fajitas$24.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

