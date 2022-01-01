Chicken fajitas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
BURRITOS • TACOS
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS
|$16.99
Our Fajitas come with grilled corn and onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$15.99
Well Crafted Kitchen
1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore
|Fajita Chicken
|$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fajita chicken, sauteed peppers & onions
La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Marketa Classic Chicken Fajitas
|$25.00
Yellow rice, beans, lime dip, charred cabbage and onion
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Fajita Wrap ( grilled chicken, lettuce tomato cheddar sour cream green peppers fried onions flour wrap)
|$7.99
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Chicken & Shrimp Combo Fajita
|$26.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$22.50
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
|Blackened Chicken Fajitas
|$24.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas