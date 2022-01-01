Chicken fried steaks in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Chicken steak 8"
|$8.59
More about Southside Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Steak Sub
|$10.25
100% All White Meat
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak
|Chicken Cheese Steak
More about Pizza Blitz
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
|$9.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
More about Harbor East Deli
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|PLAIN CHICKEN STEAK
|$10.00
Cheese Only
More about R&R Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS
|$15.99
Our Fajitas come with grilled corn and onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$11.95
Choose toppings
|Chicken Chipotle Cheese Steak
|$11.95
Pepperjack, fried onions & peppers, LT, chipotle mayo
More about Werner's
Werner's
231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Cheese Steak w/chips
|$8.49
lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion
More about Vinny's Cafe
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|12” Chicken Cheese Steak
|$11.00
|6” Chicken Cheese Steak
|$7.25
More about Riverside Taphouse
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
|$15.00
Chopped chicken with honey dijon, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
More about SS Cafe LLC
SS Cafe LLC
812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore
|Cajun Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
|$12.00
A masterfully seasoned chicken breast covered with Cajun spices, grilled onions and Cajun sauce, gooey cheese, crisp lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a fresh baked sub roll.
More about Southside Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Burger Bar
1065 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Steak Sub
|$9.75
100% all white meat
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Enchiladas Chicken & Steak
|$22.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
|Chicken & Steak Smasher
|$22.00
Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream
|Chicken & Steak Combo Fajita
|$22.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas