Chicken fried steaks in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken steak 8"$8.59
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Steak Sub$10.25
100% All White Meat
More about Southside Diner
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak
Chicken Cheese Steak
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$9.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
More about Pizza Blitz
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PLAIN CHICKEN STEAK$10.00
Cheese Only
More about Harbor East Deli
R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS$15.99
Our Fajitas come with grilled corn and onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
More about R&R Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak$11.95
Choose toppings
Chicken Chipotle Cheese Steak$11.95
Pepperjack, fried onions & peppers, LT, chipotle mayo
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$8.99
More about Pasta Mista
Werner's image

 

Werner's

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak w/chips$8.49
lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion
More about Werner's
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
12” Chicken Cheese Steak$11.00
6” Chicken Cheese Steak$7.25
More about Vinny's Cafe
Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$15.00
Chopped chicken with honey dijon, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Item pic

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$12.00
A masterfully seasoned chicken breast covered with Cajun spices, grilled onions and Cajun sauce, gooey cheese, crisp lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a fresh baked sub roll.
More about SS Cafe LLC
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Burger Bar

1065 South Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Steak Sub$9.75
100% all white meat
More about Southside Burger Bar
Item pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Chicken & Steak$22.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Chicken & Steak Smasher$22.00
Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream
Chicken & Steak Combo Fajita$22.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

