Chicken katsu in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken katsu
More about Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
1105 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Curry Chicken Katsu
|$19.95
Deep Fried Chicken with Curry Sauce over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.00
Panko-breaded Chicken Breast with Steamed Vegetables and Asian BBQ dipping sauce and steamed White Rice.
|Chicken Katsu-Don
|$16.00
Crispy chicken cutlets, fluffy rice, and rich egg sauce come together for a delightful explosion of flavors that will keep you coming back for more.