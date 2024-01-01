Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Matsuri Japanese Restaurant

1105 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Katsu$19.95
Deep Fried Chicken with Curry Sauce over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
More about Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$14.00
Panko-breaded Chicken Breast with Steamed Vegetables and Asian BBQ dipping sauce and steamed White Rice.
Chicken Katsu-Don$16.00
Crispy chicken cutlets, fluffy rice, and rich egg sauce come together for a delightful explosion of flavors that will keep you coming back for more.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
DosiRock - Lexington Market

114 N. EUTAW ST, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.99
More about DosiRock - Lexington Market

