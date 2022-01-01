Chicken korma in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken korma
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Korma
|$18.00
chicken breast cooked in a mild cream cashew and onions sauce
More about The Corner Pantry
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|chicken korma
|$16.00
buttered kohlrabi, pickled chili, mango chutney, cilantro & toasted almonds (gf)
|Chicken Korma, Kale & Cheddar Pasty
|$6.00
|Chicken Korma
|$9.00
green beans, green peppers, carrots, sweet & sour sauce, allepo & sesame (gf,v)