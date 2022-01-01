Chicken marsala in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken marsala
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Chicken Marsala
|$16.98
Chicken breast, marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms over rigatoni
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Marsala
|$23.00
Chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms and a buttery light marsala wine sauce
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Chicken Marsala
|$17.00
Boneless breast of chicken, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, served over spaghetti