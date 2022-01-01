Chicken marsala in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$16.98
Chicken breast, marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms over rigatoni
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$23.00
Chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms and a buttery light marsala wine sauce
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$17.00
Boneless breast of chicken, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, served over spaghetti
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$22.00
More about Vinny's Cafe
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$21.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

