Chicken noodle soup in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.45
With homemade egg noodles
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup, 12 oz cup$2.89
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
More about Never on Sunday
Item pic

 

colala cafe - 1101E 33RD ST

1101E 33RD ST, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Chicken Noodle Soup+Egg高汤馄饨面&蛋花$13.99
More about colala cafe - 1101E 33RD ST

