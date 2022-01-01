Chicken noodle soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.45
With homemade egg noodles
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup, 12 oz cup
|$2.89
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$0.00