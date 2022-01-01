Chicken parmesan in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Spaghetti w/ Chicken Parmesan
|$9.99
|12" Chicken Parmesan
|$12.95
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$10.95
Fried chicken breast with marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a garlic sub roll
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan Panini
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
|Chicken Parmesan Panini Special
|$7.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Chicken Parmigiana
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and sauce. Prepared fresh in house
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.98
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.99
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.00
Lightly breaded chicken cutlets pan-fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
boneless breast of chicken, bread, fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzeralla, baked. served with spaghetti marinara
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|12” Chicken Parmigiana
|$10.50
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.50
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan Sub (8")
|$8.99
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$13.95
fried buttermilk chicken, provolone, homemade marinara - potato chips
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$16.99
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.00
Free Range Chicken Scallopini, House Breading, Burrata, Pomodoro
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan (breast grilled with pizza sauce & provolone, roll)
|$6.99
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet
525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone on classic ciabatta