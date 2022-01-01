Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti w/ Chicken Parmesan$9.99
12" Chicken Parmesan$12.95
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.95
Fried chicken breast with marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a garlic sub roll
More about Southside Diner
0144ecc8-4937-477a-8a0a-b006ba2277f6 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Panini$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
Chicken Parmesan Panini Special$7.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and sauce. Prepared fresh in house
Chicken Parmigiana$16.98
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$12.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PARMESAN$11.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Lightly breaded chicken cutlets pan-fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
boneless breast of chicken, bread, fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzeralla, baked. served with spaghetti marinara
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
12” Chicken Parmigiana$10.50
Chicken Parmigiana$20.50
More about Vinny's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sub (8")$8.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$13.95
fried buttermilk chicken, provolone, homemade marinara - potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$16.99
More about Never On Sunday
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Free Range Chicken Scallopini, House Breading, Burrata, Pomodoro
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan (breast grilled with pizza sauce & provolone, roll)$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet image

 

FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet

525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$12.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone on classic ciabatta
More about FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Pan Fried Breaded Chicken l Marinara l Mozzarella l Served over Linguine | Try it with our Ecstasy Sauce!
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

