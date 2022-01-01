Chicken pasta in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken pasta
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
GRILL
Happy Hour Heaven
1901 Gough St, Baltimore
|Chicken & Sausage Pasta
|$17.00
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Blackened Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Pesto Penne Pasta with Grilled Chicken and Roasted Grape Tomatoes
|$8.29
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$16.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Barracudas
1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Jerk Chicken Pasta
|$24.00
farfalle, pineapple pico de gallo, onions, garlic, touch of cream