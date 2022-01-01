Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Pasta$17.00
More about Charmed Kitchen
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
More about Busboys and Poets
Happy Hour Heaven image

GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Sausage Pasta$17.00
More about Happy Hour Heaven
Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Pasta$18.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Penne Pasta with Grilled Chicken and Roasted Grape Tomatoes$8.29
More about Cafe Services
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$16.99
More about Never On Sunday
Barracudas image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Barracudas

1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Pasta$24.00
farfalle, pineapple pico de gallo, onions, garlic, touch of cream
More about Barracudas
Consumer pic

 

Next Phaze Cafe

112 E Lexington St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bayou Pasta W/ Chicken$15.95
More about Next Phaze Cafe
abebaedb-5757-4a35-bf46-e658556c65da image

 

RYMKS Bar and Grille

819 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Cajun Pasta$18.99
Blackened Bell and Evans Air Chilled All Natural Chicken Breast served over our twist on the traditional Alfredo sauce with green onions and tomatoes.
More about RYMKS Bar and Grille

