Chicken pitas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$10.99
Served with soda
More about Amber - Locust Point
Amber - Locust Point
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Pita
|$12.00
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Pita with tzatziki, red onion, hot peppers, lettuce and tomato
|$7.29