Chicken pitas in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Pita$10.99
Served with soda
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
Amber - Locust Point

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Pita$12.00
More about Amber - Locust Point
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pita with tzatziki, red onion, hot peppers, lettuce and tomato$7.29
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki on Pita Bread$9.99
More about Never on Sunday

