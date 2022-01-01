Chicken pizza in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|16 Chicken Parm Pizza
|$18.99
|10 Chicken Parm Pizza
|$10.99
|14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA
|$23.00
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$23.00
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$14.00
Chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, a blend of parmesan, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$14.00
Chicken, onion, tomato, basil, BBQ sauce, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Pizza Buffalo Chicken (P)
|$17.00
hot sauce - blue cheese sauce / mozzarella cheese / red onion / grilled chicken
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|BBQ Chicken Pizza with bacon, cheddar and a touch of ranch
|$7.79
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ Sauce topped with Grilled Chicken and an extra amount of Our Special Blend of Cheeses
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|18 Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.99
|14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
|Slice Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$4.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|14" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
|10" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.