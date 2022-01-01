Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
16 Chicken Parm Pizza$18.99
10 Chicken Parm Pizza$10.99
14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA$23.00
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$23.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00
Chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, a blend of parmesan, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00
Chicken, onion, tomato, basil, BBQ sauce, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
More about Barfly’s
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Buffalo Chicken (P)$17.00
hot sauce - blue cheese sauce / mozzarella cheese / red onion / grilled chicken
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
10” Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.95
More about Vinny's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza with bacon, cheddar and a touch of ranch$7.79
More about Cafe Services
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ Sauce topped with Grilled Chicken and an extra amount of Our Special Blend of Cheeses
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
18 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.99
14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Slice Buffalo Chicken Pizza$4.99
More about Never On Sunday
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
10" Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
More about Pie in the Sky
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan (breast grilled with pizza sauce & provolone, roll)$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

