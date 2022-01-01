Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Breaded Chicken, Bacon and cheddar sandwich with lettuce and honey mustard spread on a whole grain bulkie roll$7.49
Szechuan Orange Chicken Served over White rice and stir fry vegetables. Garnished with a vegetable Egg Roll$10.99
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sobo Roll$15.00
Fat boy fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, tossed in sriracha aioli and sweet chili sauce. Topped with green onion and served in a split top roll.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili Mediterranean

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Roll Up$13.00
with lettuce, tomato, pickled turnip, garlic yogurt, wrapped in soft pita served with side fatoosh salad
More about Cafe Fili Mediterranean
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan (breast grilled with pizza sauce & provolone, roll)$7.75
Chicken Jack (Cajun chic breast w/LTM pepper jack cheese on a roll)$7.75
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Main pic

 

Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave

4650 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Egg Roll$5.99
Chicken & Cabbage wrapped in spring roll skin. Deep fried until extra crispy and served with a house sweet chili sauce. Comes 2 to an order.
More about Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
Item pic

TAPAS

The Verandah in Hampden

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kathi Roll (DF)$11.00
This street food originated at the famous Nizam’s café in Kolkata. egg parotta or wrap + chicken, onion, green peppers + sprinkle of chaat masala + vinegared chillies (1 Roll) DF
More about The Verandah in Hampden

