Chicken rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|BBQ Breaded Chicken, Bacon and cheddar sandwich with lettuce and honey mustard spread on a whole grain bulkie roll
|$7.49
|Szechuan Orange Chicken Served over White rice and stir fry vegetables. Garnished with a vegetable Egg Roll
|$10.99
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Sobo Roll
|$15.00
Fat boy fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, tossed in sriracha aioli and sweet chili sauce. Topped with green onion and served in a split top roll.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Shawarma Roll Up
|$13.00
with lettuce, tomato, pickled turnip, garlic yogurt, wrapped in soft pita served with side fatoosh salad
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan (breast grilled with pizza sauce & provolone, roll)
|$7.75
|Chicken Jack (Cajun chic breast w/LTM pepper jack cheese on a roll)
|$7.75
Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
4650 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Egg Roll
|$5.99
Chicken & Cabbage wrapped in spring roll skin. Deep fried until extra crispy and served with a house sweet chili sauce. Comes 2 to an order.