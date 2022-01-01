Chicken salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken salad

Herbed Chicken Salad image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herbed Chicken Salad$8.50
chicken salad w/ rosemary & thyme, red grapes and celery, mixed greens, toasted ciabatta
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Homemade all natural, hormone free chicken salad tossed with toasted cashews and sweet grapes. Served on croissant, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
More about Atwater's
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
More about Atwater's
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap$7.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Restaurant banner

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad w/ Grilled chicken$9.95
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.79
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Cafe Services

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Crab Cakes

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Quesadillas

Chicken Burritos

Caesar Salad

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston