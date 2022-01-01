Chicken sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Apple-wood bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and chipotle mayo on a bun served with french fries
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
More about Rocket to Venus
Item pic

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on brioche
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House pickle-brined fried chicken, honey sriracha, and house pickles, on a Cunningham’s roll.

More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Amber
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side image

 

Groundwork Kitchen

925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side$10.00
More about Groundwork Kitchen
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Homemade all natural, hormone free chicken salad tossed with toasted cashews and sweet grapes. Served on croissant, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
2783e75f-43d7-45d0-8570-90302a1d1034 image

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, onion lettuce, Stone Mill bun, garlic fries.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, pickles, Nashville pork hot sauce, pickled red onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), fries
More about Wet City
Sally O's image

TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Southern Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk-garlic-herb
marinated chicken thigh,
white bbq, shredded lettuce, pimento cheese, sweet-hot pickles
More about Sally O's
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
More about Atwater's
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
More about Atwater's
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD

True Chesapeake Oyster Co

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar

31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our 24 hour brined QG Famous Fried Chicken served three ways. Choose between Classic Style with our House
Remoulade, Lettuce, and Pickle. Buffalo Style with Bleu Cheese Dressing, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce and Pickle, and finally our Atomic Style Sandwich which is served with Buffalo Sauce, our House Remoulade, Lettuce, Pickle, and Jalapeno.
More about QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.79
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
The Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
More about Cafe Services

