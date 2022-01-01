Chicken sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Apple-wood bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and chipotle mayo on a bun served with french fries
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on brioche
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
House pickle-brined fried chicken, honey sriracha, and house pickles, on a Cunningham’s roll.
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
Groundwork Kitchen
925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side
|$10.00
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Homemade all natural, hormone free chicken salad tossed with toasted cashews and sweet grapes. Served on croissant, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, onion lettuce, Stone Mill bun, garlic fries.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, pickles, Nashville pork hot sauce, pickled red onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), fries
TAPAS
Sally O's
3531 Gough St, Baltimore
|The Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk-garlic-herb
marinated chicken thigh,
white bbq, shredded lettuce, pimento cheese, sweet-hot pickles
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
SEAFOOD
True Chesapeake Oyster Co
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Our 24 hour brined QG Famous Fried Chicken served three ways. Choose between Classic Style with our House
Remoulade, Lettuce, and Pickle. Buffalo Style with Bleu Cheese Dressing, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce and Pickle, and finally our Atomic Style Sandwich which is served with Buffalo Sauce, our House Remoulade, Lettuce, Pickle, and Jalapeno.
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.79
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$5.79
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.