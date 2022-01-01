Chicken satay in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken satay
Ejji
711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore
|Satay Chicken Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Chicken breast marinated with tumeric, galangal,and lime leaves and then grilled.
Served with cucumbers, pickled onions and peanut sauce over white rice.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Thai Chicken Satay
|$7.00
Delicious Grill Chicken Skewers marinated in Homemade spices, Served with Peanut dipping sauce.
Mayuree Thai Tavern
2318 Fleet St, Baltimore
|Chicken Satay (Skewers)
|$8.00
Thai Style Chicken Skewers and Peanut Sauce