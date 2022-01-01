Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken satay

Ejji image

 

Ejji

711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Satay Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
Chicken breast marinated with tumeric, galangal,and lime leaves and then grilled.
Served with cucumbers, pickled onions and peanut sauce over white rice.
More about Ejji
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Satay$7.00
Delicious Grill Chicken Skewers marinated in Homemade spices, Served with Peanut dipping sauce.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Consumer pic

 

Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Satay (Skewers)$8.00
Thai Style Chicken Skewers and Peanut Sauce
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Satay$7.00
Marinated chicken with herb on wooden sticks, grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

