Chicken shawarma in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Chicken Shawarma
|$13.99
Served with French fries and soda
More about Cafe Fili Mediterranean
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Shawarma Trio
|$19.00
|Chicken Shawarma Roll Up
|$14.00
with lettuce, tomato, pickled turnip, garlic yogurt, wrapped in soft pita served with side fatoosh salad