Chicken shawarma in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Item pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$13.99
Served with French fries and soda
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili Mediterranean

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Trio$19.00
Chicken Shawarma Roll Up$14.00
with lettuce, tomato, pickled turnip, garlic yogurt, wrapped in soft pita served with side fatoosh salad
More about Cafe Fili Mediterranean
Banner pic

 

Lexington Market - Platinum Amala

112 N Eutaw St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$16.99
More about Lexington Market - Platinum Amala

