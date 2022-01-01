Chicken soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken soup
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Attman's Baltimore Deli
1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|Mamma's Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.89
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.45
With homemade egg noodles
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Greek Chicken Soup
|$4.75
Chicken with rice, eggs and lemon
Papi's Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$8.00
Diced chicken, black beans, cilantro, onions, red and green peppers, corn and topped with crushed crunchy tortillas.
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Greek Chicken Avgolemono Soup
|$4.95
delicious Greek soup with chicken, orzo pasta, & fresh lemon
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Chicken Mandu (Dumpling) Soup
|$14.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Noodle Soup
Ouzo Bay
1000 Lancaster Street, Baltimore
|CHICKEN & ORZO SOUP
|$10.00
greek avgolemono - chicken, egg-lemon emulsion
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|THAI CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP BOWL ONLY
|$7.00