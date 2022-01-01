Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken soup

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Attman's Baltimore Deli

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mamma's Chicken Noodle Soup$5.89
More about Attman's Baltimore Deli
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.45
With homemade egg noodles
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Soup$4.75
Chicken with rice, eggs and lemon
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.00
Crispy Tortillas
More about Johnny's
Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup, 12 oz cup$2.89
More about Cafe Services
Papi's Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$8.00
Diced chicken, black beans, cilantro, onions, red and green peppers, corn and topped with crushed crunchy tortillas.
More about Papi's Hampden
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Avgolemono Soup$4.95
delicious Greek soup with chicken, orzo pasta, & fresh lemon
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mandu (Dumpling) Soup$14.00
More about Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Never On Sunday
Ouzo Bay

1000 Lancaster Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & ORZO SOUP$10.00
greek avgolemono - chicken, egg-lemon emulsion
More about Ouzo Bay
City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP BOWL ONLY$7.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Noddle Soup$8.00
Mama's homemade blackened chicken noodle soup served in a crispy tortilla shell
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

