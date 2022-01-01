Chicken tikka in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$12.99
Bone-in dark meat chicken | Marinated in tandoori seasoning. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
|Chicken Tikka & Tikka Kabob Combo
|$16.99
|Tandori Chicken Tikka& Beef Kabob Combo
|$18.99
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Chilly Tikka
|$20.00
chicken cubes sauteed in imported spices and served with green peppers,onions and chilli sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
chicken breast cooked with tomato and onion simmered in creamy sauce
|Lemon Chicken Tikka
|$20.00
chicken marinated in a yogurt,lemon,ginger,garlic and imported spice then roasted
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN TIKKA BURRITO
|$10.00
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$18.00
More about The Verandah Kitchen
TAPAS
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, contains cashews)
|$21.00
Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. THE MOST POPULAR INDIAN DISH! Contains Cashews.
|(Family Style) Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice GF
|$80.00
Serves 4-5. Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. Served with Basmati Rice. Contains Cashews.