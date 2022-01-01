Chicken wraps in Baltimore

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
More about Southside Diner
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken and Chopped Romaine with Shredded Parmesan and Tangy Caesar Dressing All Rolled Up and Grilled
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Our Homemade Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar Jack and Chopped Romaine, Rolled and Grilled
More about Wiley Gunters
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$7.45
Chicken Yeeros Wrap$7.95
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla. Served with house fries.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Foodgitive "The Steakout" image

 

Foodgitive "The Steakout"

6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$14.50
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap$7.99
Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)$6.25
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
tortilla, leaf lettuce, tomato and pepperjack cheese with a side of ranch
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce p, romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
More about The Chasseur
Item pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$11.50
More about Harbor East Deli

