Chicken wraps in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken wraps
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken and Chopped Romaine with Shredded Parmesan and Tangy Caesar Dressing All Rolled Up and Grilled
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Our Homemade Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar Jack and Chopped Romaine, Rolled and Grilled
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$7.45
|Chicken Yeeros Wrap
|$7.95
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
|Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
|$14.50
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
|Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap
|$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap
|$7.99
|Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)
|$6.25
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
tortilla, leaf lettuce, tomato and pepperjack cheese with a side of ranch
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce p, romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$11.50