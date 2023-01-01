Chilaquiles in Baltimore
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Chilaquiles Benedict
|$16.00
Verde salsa quesadilla topped with slow roasted mojo pork, pico de gallo, easy egg, and green chile hollandaise served with fruit and potato hash
Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Poached Eggs, Salsa Verde, Black Beans, Grilled Chicken, Crispy Tortillas, Queso Fresco
Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chilaquiles
|$12.00
House chips tossed with your choice of salsa, topped with queso de Oaxaca, white onion, avocado, cotija cheese, chiles en vinagre, Mexican green onion, and crema Mexicana.
El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore
|Eggs Chilaquiles
|$12.99