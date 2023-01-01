Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chilaquiles

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Benedict$16.00
Verde salsa quesadilla topped with slow roasted mojo pork, pico de gallo, easy egg, and green chile hollandaise served with fruit and potato hash
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$13.00
Poached Eggs, Salsa Verde, Black Beans, Grilled Chicken, Crispy Tortillas, Queso Fresco
More about Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
Papi's Tacos in Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$12.00
House chips tossed with your choice of salsa, topped with queso de Oaxaca, white onion, avocado, cotija cheese, chiles en vinagre, Mexican green onion, and crema Mexicana.
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St

101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggs Chilaquiles$12.99
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$12.00
House chips tossed with your choice of salsa, topped with queso de Oaxaca, white onion, avocado, cotija cheese, chiles en vinagre, Mexican green onion, and crema Mexicana.
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden

