Chili in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chili
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Chicken Chili Kabob
|$12.99
Tender boneless thigh chunks | Marinated in lemon pepper, jalapeños, cilantro and garlic. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|GF Red Chili Burger
|$13.99
8oz Burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, smothered in our spicy Red chili sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served on a Gluten free bun with choice of side. ** SIDE ITEMS MAY CONTAIN TRACE GLUTEN
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Homemade Chili
|$5.00
Angus Beef and Black Beans spiced Cincinnati Style, Topped with Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream and Diced Red Onion.
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore
|Bacon Roll Snacks Sweet chili , fresh basil
|$15.00
BRD - R.House
301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore
|Side Chili Mayo
|$0.79
|Sweet Chili BRD Sando
|$8.99
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Big Al's Chili
|$8.00
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Black Bean and Beef Chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese
|$2.89
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Beef Chili
|$9.00
12oz. Served with shredded cheddar and cilantro sour cream.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Big Al's Chili
|$8.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.50
topped with homemade beef chili & cheddar jack cheese
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Side Of Sweet Chili
|$0.65
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Three Beef Chili
beef tenderloin, brisket and chuck, kidney beans, jalapeños, diced tomato, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Dry Chili Powder
|$1.00
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|Soup Eggplant Chili
|$6.04
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Burger Bar
1065 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Bangin' Chili & Cheese Fries
|$6.25
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
|Chili
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|Steak Chili Whole Pie
|$35.00
Chili in a pie. Steak, onions, tomatoes, kidney beans and all the right spices make this one amazing pie.
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Hot Chili Paste
|$13.95
Choice of meats sautéed in roasted chili sauce with green beans and carrots.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Chili Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Lobster l Cream Cheese l Cucumber l Sweet Chili Sauce
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Bowl Veggie Chili (12oz) Ⓥ / GF
|$7.50
(12 oz) Black Bean | Sweet Potato | Onion | Kale | Served with Za'tar Naan
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Chili Con Queso
|$15.00
A blend of five cheeses, chipotle peppers in a tortilla bowl w/ chips
TAPAS
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Chili Chicken (DF)
|$13.00
“Indo-Chinese” cuisine is popular in India. This is a stir fry with red chillies, peppers and onions
Heritage Smokehouse
5800 York Rd, Baltimore
|Brisket & Green Chili Empanada
|$8.00
Jalapeno Rico sauce
|Green Chili Pintos
|$4.00
Contains meat
