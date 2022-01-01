Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chili Kabob$12.99
Tender boneless thigh chunks | Marinated in lemon pepper, jalapeños, cilantro and garlic. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
GF Red Chili Burger$13.99
8oz Burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, smothered in our spicy Red chili sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served on a Gluten free bun with choice of side. ** SIDE ITEMS MAY CONTAIN TRACE GLUTEN
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Chili$5.00
Angus Beef and Black Beans spiced Cincinnati Style, Topped with Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream and Diced Red Onion.
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA image

 

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Roll Snacks Sweet chili , fresh basil$15.00
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Al's Chili$8.00
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili
Item pic

 

BRD - R.House

301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chili Mayo$0.79
Sweet Chili BRD Sando$8.99
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Al's Chili$8.00
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean and Beef Chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese$2.89
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chili$9.00
12oz. Served with shredded cheddar and cilantro sour cream.
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Al's Chili$8.00
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
topped with homemade beef chili & cheddar jack cheese
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Sweet Chili$0.65
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Three Beef Chili
beef tenderloin, brisket and chuck, kidney beans, jalapeños, diced tomato, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dry Chili Powder$1.00
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup Eggplant Chili$6.04
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI CROCK$8.00
bbdb1a31-4c1f-433e-8766-b527205a9b34 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Burger Bar

1065 South Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bangin' Chili & Cheese Fries$6.25
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Chili
Item pic

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Chili Whole Pie$35.00
Chili in a pie. Steak, onions, tomatoes, kidney beans and all the right spices make this one amazing pie.
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chili Paste$13.95
Choice of meats sautéed in roasted chili sauce with green beans and carrots.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Lobster Roll$18.00
Lobster l Cream Cheese l Cucumber l Sweet Chili Sauce
Cup Veggie Chili (8oz) Ⓥ / GF image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Veggie Chili (12oz) Ⓥ / GF$7.50
(12 oz) Black Bean | Sweet Potato | Onion | Kale | Served with Za'tar Naan
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Con Queso$15.00
A blend of five cheeses, chipotle peppers in a tortilla bowl w/ chips
Item pic

TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Chicken (DF)$13.00
“Indo-Chinese” cuisine is popular in India. This is a stir fry with red chillies, peppers and onions
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket & Green Chili Empanada$8.00
Jalapeno Rico sauce
Green Chili Pintos$4.00
Contains meat
Item pic

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Chili Mayo$0.79
Sweet Chili BRD Sando$8.99
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Chili$5.99
seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, black beans, peppers, onions
Black Bean Chili$5.00
seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, black beans, peppers, onions
