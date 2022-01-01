Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Luna Garden

1616 Thames St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$6.00
More about Luna Garden
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Corn chips served with our chunky salsa.
Chips & Guac + Chunky Salsa$10.00
Corn chips served with guacamole and our chunky salsa.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
Hair of the Dog image

 

Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$6.00
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Chips & Salsa$7.00
Salsa and Chips$10.00
Served with House Tortilla Chips.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point image

 

Papi's Tacos in Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$2 CARRYOUT CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
$2 Chips\\Salsa$2.00
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TO GO Chips & Salsa$3.00
house-made chips & salsa picante
More about Holy Frijoles
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$6.00
House-made chips and red salsa!
More about La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPS AND SALSA$5.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Salsa & Chips$5.00
12 oz of house made salsa served with tortilla chips. Vegan!
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Item pic

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips + Salsa$3.99
House made tortilla chips and choice of house made salsa
More about Amano Taco

