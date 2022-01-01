Chips and salsa in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chips and salsa
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Corn chips served with our chunky salsa.
|Chips & Guac + Chunky Salsa
|$10.00
Corn chips served with guacamole and our chunky salsa.
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.00
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|House Chips & Salsa
|$7.00
|Salsa and Chips
|$10.00
Served with House Tortilla Chips.
Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|$2 CARRYOUT CHIPS AND SALSA
|$2.00
|$2 Chips\\Salsa
|$2.00
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|TO GO Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
house-made chips & salsa picante
La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
House-made chips and red salsa!
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$5.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES
San Pablo Street Tacos
800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore
|House Salsa & Chips
|$5.00
12 oz of house made salsa served with tortilla chips. Vegan!
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00