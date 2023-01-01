Chocolate bars in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chocolate bars
More about Citron Bar & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Bar & Restaurant
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Gold Leaf Chocolate Macadamia Nut Bar
|$16.00
Layered Vanilla & Cream Cheese Mousse
More about of Love & Regret
of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Crunch Bar
|$11.00
YYYAAASSSS! served warm & alamode
More about Atwater's Belvedere
Atwater's Belvedere
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Chocolate Cherry Granola Bar
|$3.75