Chocolate bars in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve chocolate bars

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Bar & Restaurant

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Gold Leaf Chocolate Macadamia Nut Bar$16.00
Layered Vanilla & Cream Cheese Mousse
More about Citron Bar & Restaurant
of Love & Regret

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Crunch Bar$11.00
YYYAAASSSS! served warm & alamode
More about of Love & Regret
Atwater's Belvedere

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cherry Granola Bar$3.75
More about Atwater's Belvedere
Atwater's - Canton

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cherry Granola Bar$3.75
More about Atwater's - Canton

