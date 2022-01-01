Chocolate cake in Baltimore

German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout - 8.4% ABV

We started with density in mind. Brewed with hefty amounts of flaked oats and barley and a complex and intricate variety of specialty malts. We pummeled it with Dutch cocoa powder and vanilla beans, then recirculated the batch through dozens of pounds of cacao nibs and house-toasted pecans and coconut. Pours black as night with a thick dark tan head. Dense notes of coconut cream, pecan pie, fresh coffee, and rich fudge. Go deep. Get lost in the Ruin.

