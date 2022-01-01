Chocolate cake in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.25
Traditional rich, moist devil’s food cake, chocolate-frosted and decorated with dark chocolate flakes.
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.20
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
chocolate cake with mascarpone & salted caramel layers
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Chocolate Stout Cake
|$26.00
|Chocolate Espresso Mousse Cake
|$5.00
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.00
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Aphotic Ruin German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout
|$18.00
German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout - 8.4% ABV
We started with density in mind. Brewed with hefty amounts of flaked oats and barley and a complex and intricate variety of specialty malts. We pummeled it with Dutch cocoa powder and vanilla beans, then recirculated the batch through dozens of pounds of cacao nibs and house-toasted pecans and coconut. Pours black as night with a thick dark tan head. Dense notes of coconut cream, pecan pie, fresh coffee, and rich fudge. Go deep. Get lost in the Ruin.
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Stout Cheese Cake
|$7.00
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Chocolate Cake
|$2.99
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|- Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Mini Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Cake - Coconut, Pineapple, or German Chocolate
|$2.99