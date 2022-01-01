Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chocolate cake

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.25
Traditional rich, moist devil’s food cake, chocolate-frosted and decorated with dark chocolate flakes.
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.20
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake$7.00
chocolate cake with mascarpone & salted caramel layers
More about Noona's
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Stout Cake$26.00
Chocolate Espresso Mousse Cake$5.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Aphotic Ruin German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout$18.00
German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout - 8.4% ABV
We started with density in mind. Brewed with hefty amounts of flaked oats and barley and a complex and intricate variety of specialty malts. We pummeled it with Dutch cocoa powder and vanilla beans, then recirculated the batch through dozens of pounds of cacao nibs and house-toasted pecans and coconut. Pours black as night with a thick dark tan head. Dense notes of coconut cream, pecan pie, fresh coffee, and rich fudge. Go deep. Get lost in the Ruin.
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake$6.00
More about Vinny's Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.50
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Stout Cheese Cake$7.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$2.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
- Chocolate Cake$6.95
Colossal  layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$9.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake
More about Pie in the Sky
Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Cake$15.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
More about Atwater's
Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Cake$15.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
More about Atwater's
Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake - Coconut, Pineapple, or German Chocolate$2.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE CAKE$12.00
More about Watershed
The Helmand

806 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless chocolate cake$7.50
More about The Helmand
SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake$7.00
chocolate cake with mascarpone & salted caramel layers
More about Dooby's

