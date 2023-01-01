Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Luna Garden

1616 Thames St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Luna Garden
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.75
Chocolate croissant filled with Almond Frangipane and Valrhona chocolate.
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
All butter croissant dough wrapped around Valrhona chocolate.
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Common Ground Cafe
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's Belvedere

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)$4.95
More about Atwater's Belvedere
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's - Canton

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)$4.95
More about Atwater's - Canton

