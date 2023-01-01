Chocolate croissants in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Common Ground Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.75
Chocolate croissant filled with Almond Frangipane and Valrhona chocolate.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
All butter croissant dough wrapped around Valrhona chocolate.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Atwater's Belvedere
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)
|$4.95