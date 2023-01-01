Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate fudge in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chocolate fudge

Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
B&J Chocolate Fudge Brownie$7.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Item pic

 

Chef BobbyD Towson

6911 York Road, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$6.95
More about Chef BobbyD Towson

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Sliders

White Pizza

Baklava

Chorizo Burritos

Blt Sandwiches

German Chocolate Cake

Chicken Caesar Salad

Taquitos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston