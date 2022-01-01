Chopped salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chopped salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Original Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Chopped Iceberg, Egg, Heirloom Tomato, Bacon, Oregano, Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$12.00
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Feta, Pepperoncini, Mixed Greens
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Small Chopped Salad
|$13.00
|Chopped Salad
|$18.00
fresh chicken, romaine, corn, cabbage, calamari, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, mushrooms and garlic ranch
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|D&D Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Lettuce, carrots, onion, tomato, grilled chicken, avocado, hardboiled egg
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Md Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, jalapeños, old bay seasoned lump crab, avocado, onion, balsamic vinaigrette
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Chopped Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, romaine, sundrieds, cucumbers, kalamata, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette, garlic crostini
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Md Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Chopped House Salad
|$14.50