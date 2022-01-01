Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chopped salad

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Original Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped Iceberg, Egg, Heirloom Tomato, Bacon, Oregano, Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Feta, Pepperoncini, Mixed Greens
More about Harbor East Deli
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Md Chopped Salad$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chopped Salad$13.00
Chopped Salad$18.00
fresh chicken, romaine, corn, cabbage, calamari, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, mushrooms and garlic ranch
More about Nick's Fish House
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
D&D Chopped Salad$11.95
Lettuce, carrots, onion, tomato, grilled chicken, avocado, hardboiled egg
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Md Chopped Salad$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, jalapeños, old bay seasoned lump crab, avocado, onion, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.00
mixed greens, romaine, sundrieds, cucumbers, kalamata, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette, garlic crostini
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Md Chopped Salad$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped House Salad$14.50
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Helmand Kabobi image

SALADS

Helmand Kabobi

855 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$10.95
More about Helmand Kabobi
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Steak Salad$15.00
Famous Greek Salad l Bacon l Sliced Egg l Sliced Tenderloin l Onion Straws
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

