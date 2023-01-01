Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
GF Chorizo Burrito Bowl$12.99
Locally made pork chorizo, hash browns, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese piled on corn tortillas. Topped with spicy chile sauce and salsa fresca.
Chorizo Burrito$13.99
Locally made pork chorizo, hash browns, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with spicy chile sauce, and salsa fresca.
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

 

El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St

101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$13.99
12" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, rice, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and tortilla chips on the side.
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
Banner pic

 

Blue Agave Restaurant

1032 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Chorizo$17.00
Housemade chorizo rolled with black beans and queso fresco ona bed of white rice, topped with chile rojo sauce
More about Blue Agave Restaurant
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO BURRITO$13.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo En Papas Burrito$15.00
chorizo, scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, chiuaua queso, black beans, flour tortilla, crema, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
Item pic

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito - Chorizo$11.49
spicy mexican chorizo, choice of salsa, choice of beans, melted cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
More about Amano Taco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's - Baltimore

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Burrito$15.00
chorizo, applewood bacon, eggs, white cheddar, pico-corn salsa, wasabi crema
More about Dooby's - Baltimore

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Mushroom Soup

Noodle Bowls

Chicken Noodles

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Shrimp Salad Sandwiches

Carbonara

Steamed Rice

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (868 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston