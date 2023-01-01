Chorizo burritos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|GF Chorizo Burrito Bowl
|$12.99
Locally made pork chorizo, hash browns, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese piled on corn tortillas. Topped with spicy chile sauce and salsa fresca.
|Chorizo Burrito
|$13.99
Locally made pork chorizo, hash browns, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with spicy chile sauce, and salsa fresca.
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore
|Chorizo Burrito
|$13.99
12" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, rice, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and tortilla chips on the side.
More about Blue Agave Restaurant
Blue Agave Restaurant
1032 Light St, Baltimore
|Burrito Chorizo
|$17.00
Housemade chorizo rolled with black beans and queso fresco ona bed of white rice, topped with chile rojo sauce
More about City Limits Sports Bar
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|CHORIZO BURRITO
|$13.00
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
TAPAS
Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Chorizo En Papas Burrito
|$15.00
chorizo, scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, chiuaua queso, black beans, flour tortilla, crema, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo
More about Amano Taco
TACOS
Amano Taco
301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore
|Burrito - Chorizo
|$11.49
spicy mexican chorizo, choice of salsa, choice of beans, melted cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla