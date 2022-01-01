Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chutney

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chutney$0.50
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Brie & Cherry Chutney$13.99
Thick slices of roasted turkey breast topped with melted brie cheese, and sweet and savory tart cherry chutney on a toasted ciabatta with choice of side.
More about Golden West Cafe
FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
TCP mango chutney$5.00
More about The Corner Pantry
SALADS

Helmand Kabobi

855 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Extra Chutney (Spicy Sauce)$0.25
More about Helmand Kabobi

