Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve club salad

Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions,Carrot,
Cucumber,topped with,Turkey,Bacon & Ranch dressing.
More about Pizza Blitz
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club Salad$11.95
Garden salad with turkey, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Club$10.00
More about Magerks Pub
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Club with Cheese$9.99
Chicken Salad Club with Cheese$9.99
More about Never On Sunday
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap$7.99
Chicken Salad, Bacon, & Swiss Club (lettuce, tom, swiss ch, bacon )$7.99
Chicken Salad Club Wrap (Lettuce, tom, bacon, swiss cheese) w/chips$7.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Turkey Clubs

Octopus Salad

Hash Browns

Flat Iron Steaks

Lobster Rolls

Tortilla Soup

Fish Sandwiches

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston