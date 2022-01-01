Club salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve club salad
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Turkey Club Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions,Carrot,
Cucumber,topped with,Turkey,Bacon & Ranch dressing.
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Club Salad
|$11.95
Garden salad with turkey, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.99
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Club with Cheese
|$9.99
|Chicken Salad Club with Cheese
|$9.99
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap
|$7.99
|Chicken Salad, Bacon, & Swiss Club (lettuce, tom, swiss ch, bacon )
|$7.99
|Chicken Salad Club Wrap (Lettuce, tom, bacon, swiss cheese) w/chips
|$7.99