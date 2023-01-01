Coconut curry in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve coconut curry
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Pumpkin & Coconut Curry Rice Noodles
|$16.00
Pickled squash, red bell pepper, pepitas, cilantro, scallion, paprika oil. Choice of shrimp or seared tofu.
Jerk taco llc - 830 W 36th St
830 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Curry Coconut Shrimp Taco
|$15.00
|Curry Coconut Goat Burrito
|$15.00
Cabbage slaw, plantain, rice and peas, cheese, sour cream, jerk taco sauce
|Coconut curry chickpea
|$0.00
Comes with rice and peas, veggies and plantain
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|SHRIMP CREOLE
|$16.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic in a spiced butter, tomato and white wine sauce, served on a bed of steamed rice.