Coconut curry in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve coconut curry

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin & Coconut Curry Rice Noodles$16.00
Pickled squash, red bell pepper, pepitas, cilantro, scallion, paprika oil. Choice of shrimp or seared tofu.
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Jerk taco llc - 830 W 36th St

830 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Coconut Shrimp Taco$15.00
Curry Coconut Goat Burrito$15.00
Cabbage slaw, plantain, rice and peas, cheese, sour cream, jerk taco sauce
Coconut curry chickpea$0.00
Comes with rice and peas, veggies and plantain
More about Jerk taco llc - 830 W 36th St
City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP CREOLE$16.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic in a spiced butter, tomato and white wine sauce, served on a bed of steamed rice.
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Harmony Bakery -

3446 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet potato coconut curry$7.00
More about Harmony Bakery -

