Coleslaw in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about Attman's Baltimore Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Attman's Baltimore Deli
1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|Homemade Coleslaw
|$1.39
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Coleslaw
|$2.75
More about Nick's Fish House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|House Coleslaw
|$6.00
|House Coleslaw
|$4.00
More about BRD - R.House
BRD - R.House
301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore
|Coleslaw
|$3.59
Dressing contains mayonnaise and vinegar
More about Koco’s Pub
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Coleslaw
|$2.50
More about The Brass Tap
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Coleslaw
More about Fishnet
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Coleslaw
|$4.25
Citrus-spiked slaw, with a housemade lime vinaigrette
More about Captain James seafood palace
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|COLESLAW
|$3.00
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Homemade Coleslaw
|$2.99
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Coleslaw
|$5.00
More about Heritage Smokehouse
Heritage Smokehouse
5800 York Rd, Baltimore
|Creamy Coleslaw
|$4.00
(vegetarian)
|Creamy Coleslaw Quart
|$18.00
Pickup for all Easter items is on April 17th from 11 AM-2 PM