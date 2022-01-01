Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Attman's Baltimore Deli

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Coleslaw$1.39
More about Attman's Baltimore Deli
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.75
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
House Coleslaw$6.00
House Coleslaw$4.00
More about Nick's Fish House
Banner pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$6.00
More about Johnny's
Coleslaw image

 

BRD - R.House

301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.59
Dressing contains mayonnaise and vinegar
More about BRD - R.House
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Coleslaw$3.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.75
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Koco’s Pub
The Brass Tap image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie image

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$4.25
Citrus-spiked slaw, with a housemade lime vinaigrette
More about Fishnet
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COLESLAW$3.00
More about Captain James seafood palace
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Coleslaw$2.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Banner pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
COLESLAW$4.00
More about Choptank
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$5.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Coleslaw$4.00
(vegetarian)
Creamy Coleslaw Quart$18.00
Pickup for all Easter items is on April 17th from 11 AM-2 PM
More about Heritage Smokehouse
Item pic

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.59
Gluten Free. Dressing Contains Mayonnaise and Vinegar
More about BRD - Federal Hill

