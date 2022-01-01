Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve cookies

Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oatmeal Cookie Latte$5.75
More about Spoons Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie dough brownies VT$5.00
More about Golden West Cafe
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Triple Chocolate Cookies$3.25
Almond Sugar Cookies$2.00
GF Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.25
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COOKIES$2.50
More about Harbor East Deli
Sea Salt Chocolate Cookie image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sea Salt Chocolate Cookie$2.25
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chirp Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chirp Cookies$2.50
Dark Chocolate Craisin Cookie$3.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Banner pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PB Cookie$3.50
Cookie of the Month$3.50
Box of 6 Cookies (Buy 5, 6th one is free)$17.50
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip, Ginger Molasses, Peanut Butter (GF), Mocha (GF), Cranberry Orange Shortbread
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie - choc chip$1.25
Cookie - White choc mac$1.25
Cookie - Oatmeal$1.25
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Twix Candy Bar carmel cookie$1.99
Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip$1.49
Sugar Cookie$1.49
More about Cafe Services
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies (4)$6.50
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
GF Peanutbutter Cookie Sandwich$3.75
Honey vanilla cream filling
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about The Corner Pantry
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies & Cream Park-Uccino$6.75
Park-uccino’s are blended iced drinks. They are NOT VEGAN even if you choose non dairy milk.
Large Cookie$2.50
More about Roland Park Bagels
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet St. Cookie Salted Caramel$3.50
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$10.00
Chocolate chip cookies, tres leches
More about La Food Marketa
The Brass Tap image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
(960 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
The best vegan chocolate chip cookies, as far as we are concerned! Contains gluten.
More about Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Pie Chocolate Chip$9.00
More about Wicked Sisters
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sugar Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about RegionAle
Item pic

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.00
Spiced Brownie Cookie$2.00
Dark chocolate cookie with Aleppo pepper and royal cinnamon
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Trust

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARAMEL COOKIE$2.50
Crunchy, Sweet & Salty cookie from Sweet Street made with non-gmo ingredients and cage free eggs.
LEMON BLUEBERRY COOKIE$2.50
A delicious lemon blueberry cookie from Sweet Streets!
More about The Pizza Trust
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED COOKIE DOUGH$6.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Item pic

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pack of Raspberry Almond Cookie$5.95
Sprinkledoodle Cookies$10.95
Pack of Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies$5.95
More about Atwater's
Item pic

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pack of Raspberry Almond Cookie$5.95
Pack of Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies$5.95
Pack Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.95
More about Atwater's
Artifact Coffee image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Artifact Coffee

1500 Union Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Golden Milk Cookie$3.00
More about Artifact Coffee
e48a15a5-1b7b-4bab-b219-d30001168484 image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chocolate Chip Cookie Ⓥ$3.75
Homemade | Oat | Dark Chocolate
More about STEM Farm + Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matcha White Chocolate Cookie$2.25
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (Gluten-Free)$2.50
Fruity Pebble Marshmallow Cookie$2.25
More about Dooby's
BRD - Federal Hill image

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies & Cream Milkshake$6.00
More about BRD - Federal Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Croissants

Tarts

Chipotle Chicken

Crab Sticks

Corn Dogs

Naan

Pudding

Clams

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston