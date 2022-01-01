Cookies in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cookies
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Oatmeal Cookie Latte
|$5.75
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Cookie dough brownies VT
|$5.00
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Vegan Triple Chocolate Cookies
|$3.25
|Almond Sugar Cookies
|$2.00
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.25
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Sea Salt Chocolate Cookie
|$2.25
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Chocolate Chirp Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chirp Cookies
|$2.50
|Dark Chocolate Craisin Cookie
|$3.00
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|PB Cookie
|$3.50
|Cookie of the Month
|$3.50
|Box of 6 Cookies (Buy 5, 6th one is free)
|$17.50
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip, Ginger Molasses, Peanut Butter (GF), Mocha (GF), Cranberry Orange Shortbread
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Cookie - choc chip
|$1.25
|Cookie - White choc mac
|$1.25
|Cookie - Oatmeal
|$1.25
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Twix Candy Bar carmel cookie
|$1.99
|Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip
|$1.49
|Sugar Cookie
|$1.49
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies (4)
|$6.50
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|GF Peanutbutter Cookie Sandwich
|$3.75
Honey vanilla cream filling
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Cookies & Cream Park-Uccino
|$6.75
Park-uccino’s are blended iced drinks. They are NOT VEGAN even if you choose non dairy milk.
|Large Cookie
|$2.50
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Sweet St. Cookie Salted Caramel
|$3.50
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Cookies
|$10.00
Chocolate chip cookies, tres leches
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
(960 CAL.)
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
The best vegan chocolate chip cookies, as far as we are concerned! Contains gluten.
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Cookie Pie Chocolate Chip
|$9.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Sesame Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.00
|Spiced Brownie Cookie
|$2.00
Dark chocolate cookie with Aleppo pepper and royal cinnamon
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Trust
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|CARAMEL COOKIE
|$2.50
Crunchy, Sweet & Salty cookie from Sweet Street made with non-gmo ingredients and cage free eggs.
|LEMON BLUEBERRY COOKIE
|$2.50
A delicious lemon blueberry cookie from Sweet Streets!
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|FRIED COOKIE DOUGH
|$6.00
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Pack of Raspberry Almond Cookie
|$5.95
|Sprinkledoodle Cookies
|$10.95
|Pack of Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies
|$5.95
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Artifact Coffee
1500 Union Ave, Baltimore
|Miso Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|Golden Milk Cookie
|$3.00
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Large Chocolate Chip Cookie Ⓥ
|$3.75
Homemade | Oat | Dark Chocolate
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Dooby's
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Matcha White Chocolate Cookie
|$2.25
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (Gluten-Free)
|$2.50
|Fruity Pebble Marshmallow Cookie
|$2.25