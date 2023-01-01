Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve corn soup

Chuck's Trading Post image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SOUP OF THE DAY: POBLANO CORN CHOWDER$5.00
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Banner pic

 

Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Soup$12.00
Chili Oil, Crispy Basil
More about Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn Soup$7.00
Sweet corn, soft tofu
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Corn Soup Cup$6.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
corn & potato soup (gf/vg) (16oz bowl)$11.00
garnished with corn & tomato relish (gf/vg)
corn & potato soup (gf/vg)(12oz cup)$9.00
garnished with corn & tomato relish (gf/vg)
More about The Corner Pantry
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn Soup$7.00
Sweet corn, soft tofu
More about Bodhi Federal Hill

