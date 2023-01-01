Corn soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve corn soup
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|SOUP OF THE DAY: POBLANO CORN CHOWDER
|$5.00
Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Corn Soup
|$12.00
Chili Oil, Crispy Basil
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Sweet Corn Soup
|$7.00
Sweet corn, soft tofu
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|corn & potato soup (gf/vg) (16oz bowl)
|$11.00
garnished with corn & tomato relish (gf/vg)
|corn & potato soup (gf/vg)(12oz cup)
|$9.00
garnished with corn & tomato relish (gf/vg)