Corned beef and cabbage in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$13.95
Traditional Irish Favorite. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots & roll
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef and Cabbage
|$8.99
A must have tradition!
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|corned beef & cabbage
|$18.00
Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Corned Beef and Cabbage
|$20.00
corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, garnished with horseradish & parsley
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE
|$15.00
Lean corned beef, slow cooked with cabbage, carrots, red potatoes and onion.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Corn Beef and Cabbage Plate
|$11.00
8 oz Beef, 4 oz Green Cabbage, 4 oz carrots, 4 oz of Boiled Yukon Potatoes, Served with Au Jus