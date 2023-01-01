Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$13.95
Traditional Irish Favorite. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots & roll
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef and Cabbage$8.99
A must have tradition!
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
corned beef & cabbage$18.00
More about The Corner Pantry
Wet City image

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef and Cabbage$20.00
corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, garnished with horseradish & parsley
More about Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE$15.00
Lean corned beef, slow cooked with cabbage, carrots, red potatoes and onion.
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Beef and Cabbage Plate$11.00
8 oz Beef, 4 oz Green Cabbage, 4 oz carrots, 4 oz of Boiled Yukon Potatoes, Served with Au Jus
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef and Cabbage$15.00
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St

