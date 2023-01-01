Corned beef sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches
THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$9.75
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap; Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$9.95
Choose bread and toppings
THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$9.75
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap; Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$10.99
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$6.65