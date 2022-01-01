Crab cake sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
6oz of local, handpicked crab meat blended with fresh herbs and citrus and mayonnaise, served with lettuce and tomato on bun served with french fries
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Nick's Signature Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
broiled or fried, lettuce, tomato and tartar with coleslaw on a potato kaiser
More about Nick's Fish House
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.95
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich (11 oz.)$37.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle
More about Koco’s Pub
Barracudas image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Barracudas

1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
jumbo lump MD crab cake, white toast
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
More about Barracudas

