Crab cake sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
6oz of local, handpicked crab meat blended with fresh herbs and citrus and mayonnaise, served with lettuce and tomato on bun served with french fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Nick's Signature Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
broiled or fried, lettuce, tomato and tartar with coleslaw on a potato kaiser
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.95
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich (11 oz.)
|$37.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle