Crab cakes in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve crab cakes

8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
Gertie's Crab Cakes for Four (4)$200.00
Only available on Dec. 24!
(Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Holiday Meals come with mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), stewed country greens, brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.
More about Gertrude's
Crab Cake Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
6oz of local, handpicked crab meat blended with fresh herbs and citrus and mayonnaise, served with lettuce and tomato on bun served with french fries
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Nick's Signature Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
broiled or fried, lettuce, tomato and tartar with coleslaw on a potato kaiser
Nick's Famous Crab Cake (Dinner)$48.00
Served with Chesapeake fries, tatar sauce & cole slaw
Crab Cake$23.00
single crab cake broiled or fried
( No Sides )
More about Nick's Fish House
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sammie$17.00
lettuce / tomato / potato roll. Served with house fries.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.95
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
Single Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.) image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich (11 oz.)$37.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
Junior Crab Cake Platter (6oz.)$25.99
One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato
More about Koco’s Pub
Crab Cake image

 

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$24.00
Our original crab cake, available fried or broiled, traditionally served with crackers (or your choice of bread)
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Barracudas image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Barracudas

1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
jumbo lump MD crab cake, white toast
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Crab Cake Entree$38.00
More about Barracudas
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKE$42.95
TRADITIONAL JUMBO LUMP AND CLAW MIXTURE BROILED TO PERFECTION.
More about Captain James seafood palace
Crab Cake Entree image

SEAFOOD

True Chesapeake Oyster Co

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Entree$25.00
5oz crab cake, pickled shallot tartar sauce, crispy potato cake, lettuce, house potato chips
(allergies: shellfish, egg, dairy, allium)
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sliders$22.00
Twin Mini-Crab Cake Sandwiches l Lettuce l Tomato l Chesapeake Mustard l Served w/ Fries
Crab Cake Egg Roll$26.00
Two Crab Cake Egg Rolls | Crab Cake | Cream Cheese Blend | Mango Ponzu | Spicy Mayo
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Item pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Crab Cake Entree$35.00
8 oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake A jumbo lump Maryland style crab cake, broiled to golden perfection.
Crab Cake Egg Roll$20.00
Hand rolled Egg Rolls filled with our special cheesy Crab Cake and served with our House Aioli and Warhead sauce. This is appetizer is fried. Sauces are dairy based.
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Fish Tacos

Chicken Cheesesteaks

French Fries

Nachos

Salmon

Greek Salad

Fish And Chips

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston