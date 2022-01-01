Crab rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve crab rolls
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Shrimp & crab roll
|$9.00
shrimp & crab mix, cucumber and sesame seeds
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Egg Roll
|$20.00
Hand rolled Egg Rolls filled with our special cheesy Crab Cake and served with our House Aioli and Warhead sauce. This is appetizer is fried. Sauces are dairy based.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Lobster Crab Roll
|$23.00
maine lobster & lump crab tossed in a Chesapeake style dressing served chilled on a split top roll
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Crab Sobo Roll
|$23.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed with Herb Aioli, over Arugula and Roasted Tomatoes in a Buttered Split Top Roll.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CRAB EGG ROLLS
|$10.50
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Fuel Farm Road, Baltimore
|Jumbo Lump Crab Roll
|$27.00
Warm, buttered Jumbo lump blue crab and house aioli on a grilled split top roll
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Crabby Patti ( 4oz burger lettuce tomato & cheese and crab dip ) roll
|$5.25
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$12.00
|Crab California Roll
|$8.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Crab Roll
|$19.00
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Crab stick roll
|$5.00
Crab stick roll
6 Pc / $5
Crab stick
|Maryland Solf shell crab Roll
|$14.95
8 Pc/ $14.95
Solf shell crab tempura,avocado , cucumber masago, sweet &spicy sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Egg Roll
|$22.00
Two Crab Cake Egg Rolls | Crab Cake | Cream Cheese Blend | Mango Ponzu | Spicy Mayo
|Philly Crab Roll
|$12.00
Crab l Cucumber l Avocado l Cream Cheese
|California Crab Roll
|$10.00
Crab l Cucumber l Avocado
** GLUTEN FREE **