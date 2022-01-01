Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve crab rolls

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & crab roll$9.00
shrimp & crab mix, cucumber and sesame seeds
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Egg Roll$20.00
Hand rolled Egg Rolls filled with our special cheesy Crab Cake and served with our House Aioli and Warhead sauce. This is appetizer is fried. Sauces are dairy based.
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Crab Roll$23.00
maine lobster & lump crab tossed in a Chesapeake style dressing served chilled on a split top roll
More about Nick's Fish House
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Roll$5.50
Crab sticks
More about Avenue Sushi
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Sobo Roll$23.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed with Herb Aioli, over Arugula and Roasted Tomatoes in a Buttered Split Top Roll.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB EGG ROLLS$10.50
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
be16d247-7a85-4db9-a5c1-5c36b9e5fae8 image

 

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

Fuel Farm Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Roll$27.00
Warm, buttered Jumbo lump blue crab and house aioli on a grilled split top roll
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crabby Patti ( 4oz burger lettuce tomato & cheese and crab dip ) roll$5.25
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Roll$12.00
Crab California Roll$8.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLUE CRAB EGG ROLLS$20.00
spicy aioli
More about Watershed
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Roll$19.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab stick roll$5.00
Crab stick roll
6 Pc / $5
Crab stick
Maryland Solf shell crab Roll$14.95
8 Pc/ $14.95
Solf shell crab tempura,avocado , cucumber masago, sweet &spicy sauce
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Egg Roll$22.00
Two Crab Cake Egg Rolls | Crab Cake | Cream Cheese Blend | Mango Ponzu | Spicy Mayo
Philly Crab Roll$12.00
Crab l Cucumber l Avocado l Cream Cheese
California Crab Roll$10.00
Crab l Cucumber l Avocado
** GLUTEN FREE **
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Jumbo Lump Crab Roll image

 

R&R Seafood Bar

7062 Elm Rd, Concourse D/E Connector, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Jumbo Lump Crab Roll$27.00
Warm, buttered Jumbo lump crab meat, house aioli on a split top roll
More about R&R Seafood Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Shrimp Salad

Pies

Filet Mignon

Chicken Tikka

Pancakes

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Naan

Club Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston